Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30.

The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.

The two-day event has a multitude of activities planned from meet and greets with veteran and active duty pilots and military book authors to patriotic and interactive displays of affection from groups sharing their love for community, active duty military and veterans.

There will be a lot going on at Ellington over the weekend.

The Guitars N’ Cars event showcases vintage and unique cars, live music and a silent auction. This group highlights American automotive muscle paired with world famous Fuller Guitars, luthiers that handcraft American guitars with sweet, healing sound. (www.FullerGuitars.com) “Guitars N’ Cars engages a community of supporters and veterans to raise critical funds for U.S. VETS’ mission to end veteran homelessness in the United States. (USVets.org) For more information, check out GuitarsnCars.org.

Right here, close to home and always ready to talk and teach about aviation is The Vietnam War Flight Museum, which was founded in 2002 by Houston aviator Rick Sharpe and is dedicated to “educating the public about the service and sacrifice to the United States by the veterans of the Vietnam War.” The collection has a Douglas A-1D Skyraider, Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter, MiG-15, MiG-17, MiG-21 and a Folland Gnat T.1, all of which are maintained in airworthy condition and are flown in airshows in the Texas/Louisiana area. The static aircraft include a Grumman S-2 Tracker and the original prototype for the Cessna O-1/L-19 Bird Dog. The aircraft are displayed and maintained at the Vietnam War Flight Museum hangar located on Ellington Airport in Houston. If you can’t make the air show, visit VietnamWarFlight.com and plan a day to peruse the museum where I am sure you will find great Vietnam veteran pilots hanging around, tweaking and polishing aircraft that will share with you stories and historical flight information about the craft and its role in Vietnam.

One of the most popular interactive attractions at the show is the M-4 motion simulator ride which provides realistic views and sensations from inside modern aircraft such as the Thunderbirds, Blue Angels, and Tuskegee Airmen. There is a Kids’ Carnival area with rock climbing walls and jumping tents as well as food and merchandise vendors.

Of course, the main attraction is the flying, namely by the United States Navy’s Blue Angels! Formed in 1946, by the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, the Blue Angels flight exhibition team’s mission is to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy and U.S. Marine Corps morale by showcasing the excitement, precision, and power of naval aviation. The aerial acrobatics are awe inspiring. Blue Angels have performed fanciful, force filled flight demonstrations for over 450 million people worldwide.

The Blue Angels team consists of 154 world-class, active-duty Sailors and Marines who honorably serve as representatives of the more than 800,000 active-duty, reserve, and civilian men and women currently serving our great nation today, right now.

When they aren’t flying, training or protecting, the Blue Angel team members spend time visiting hospitals, schools, and community functions in each airshow city they visit. “At schools across the country, the team takes time to interact with students and discuss the benefits of military service and the excitement of naval aviation across the country, hoping to inspire others to pursue their own dreams,” said Captain Brian C. Kesselring, USN, Blue Angels Flight Leader and Commanding Officer.

Come out and join the fun and learning while supporting our nation’s aviators, past, present and future. You can get your tickets at the website WingsOverHouston.com and even become an Air Show Insider for FREE saving up to 15% on entry tickets. There are multiple levels of entry from family carloads to individual VIP tickets where you can partake in all access privileges. Another way to get tickets is by simply listening to your favorite Houston/Galveston area and air show sponsor radio stations (107.5 & 106.9 The Eagle, 93Q Country and 97.1 Country Legends) then calling in (or using the station’s app) to win. They will be offering chances to win all week long on your favorite morning shows like Dean & Rog and throughout the days when the radio waves permeate via musical spin doctors like Houston’s Jennifer Tyler and Scott Sparks.

No matter the ticket you hold the fun is large and the view will be priceless – the sky’s the limit! Hope to see you there!

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.