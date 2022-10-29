Saturday, October 29, 2022
Students Sign Off on New Cline Building

by Brandon Williams
By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Approximately 300 Friendswood ISD families put their mark on the new Cline Elementary on

Thursday, Oct. 27. Three steel beams were placed on concrete supports in the future bus drop-off area for students to sign their names on.

“This was a special evening seeing past and present students, teachers, and community members sign off on the steel structure that will be placed to support the new Cline Elementary,”

Superintendent Thad Roher said. “We wanted the community to walk through the building

process with us and we know the students will one day look back on this night and remember

how they made their mark on Cline.”

The new Cline Elementary, located in the West Ranch subdivision, will open its doors in the Fall

of 2023. It is funded by FISD’s 2020 bond election.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

