Students Sign Off on New Cline Building

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Approximately 300 Friendswood ISD families put their mark on the new Cline Elementary on

Thursday, Oct. 27. Three steel beams were placed on concrete supports in the future bus drop-off area for students to sign their names on.

“This was a special evening seeing past and present students, teachers, and community members sign off on the steel structure that will be placed to support the new Cline Elementary,”

Superintendent Thad Roher said. “We wanted the community to walk through the building

process with us and we know the students will one day look back on this night and remember

how they made their mark on Cline.”

The new Cline Elementary, located in the West Ranch subdivision, will open its doors in the Fall

of 2023. It is funded by FISD’s 2020 bond election.