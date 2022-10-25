Terri Wilson For State Legislative District 23



What is your position/thoughts on driving under the influence of alcohol or other mind-altering substances?

I support the actions like those of Galveston Police Chief Balli whose aggressive enforcement efforts against drunk driving saw 88 traffic stops and 25 arrests in just the first weekend he implemented it. I also support Rideshare Programs and Victim Impact Panels. Both of these programs have proven to be effective at lowering the incidence of injury and death related to DUI’s. The Democrat Party Platform supports lowering the consequences of breaking the law regarding mind-altering substances. Law enforcement is opposed to such measures and is already struggling to retain good officers. These kinds of Democrat policies put both law enforcement and citizens’ lives and safety at risk.

If you are elected, what will you do to bring down the numbers of deaths and injuries related to DUI?

I support the current interlock vehicle law. I also support strengthening that law by adding a removal requirement; that a user must prove a certain period of sober driving before exiting the interlock program. Law enforcement is our first line of defense in the effort to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways. I will continue to support full funding of police departments. I do NOT support Democrat policies to defund police. I also encourage citizens to vote for Republican candidates all the way down to the bottom of the ballot where the judge races are located. Citizens have only to look to our neighboring Democrat-controlled Harris County to see that Democrat judges have repeatedly refused to impose reasonable bond conditions and how counties are then impacted by an irresponsible catch and release mentality.

Inflation is now worse than it was during the primaries and run-off, share with our readers what you see is an option for the state to do to help alleviate the pressure on the public from run-away inflation.

Due to inflation Americans are now making 1.7 % LESS than they did a year ago due to the increase in the cost of goods. Democrat policies at the national level are a direct cause of the unprecedented rates of inflation that we are now experiencing. Current government spending is not sustainable. I support fiscal responsibility at all levels of government. For Texas, property tax reform/elimination and supporting the oil and gas industry are key factors in combating the rise of inflation in Texas. Galveston County and some local government entities have responsibly implemented no new revenue tax rates that limits their actual revenue equal to or less than what it was for the previous year. I would encourage all taxing entities to do the same. During economic downturns, when citizens are struggling to make ends meet, the government should tighten their belts just like citizens do.