Saturday, October 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » What is LULAC and where can you get to know them better in Texas City?
Community

What is LULAC and where can you get to know them better in Texas City?

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

What is LULAC and where can you get to know them better in Texas City? LULAC is the acronym for League of United Latin American Citizens, and it is the largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the United States. The Texas City Council is #255 of hundreds of councils nationwide. The local council focuses on community engagement and development providing scholarships to high school students for college and trade schools. Most recently they held a Tejano Dance at The Showboat on 6th Street in Texas City and will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance at the Nessler Center. Pictured here, at the Tejano Dance night event is welcoming LULAC members Susie Sauceda, Josie Soto, and John. Supporting vendor team of S&S Sweet Spot (https://www.facebook.com/tcsweetspot/) and food vendor Ricky Obregon of Tacos el Rancho (https://www.facebook.com/TacosElRancho94/ ), both of Texas City, Texas. For more information about and to support LULAC Council 255 visit: https://facebook.com/coucil255  (no, the missing “n” in council for the web link is not a typo, just fyi.) 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Assistance

Children’s Events:

It’s Fall, But the Leaves May Not Look Like It

BAY AREA CHORUS OF GREATER HOUSTON 

Two minutes may be all you have to escape

PROBLEM SOLVED: I want my $150 back from Live Nation. Where is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close