What is LULAC and where can you get to know them better in Texas City? LULAC is the acronym for League of United Latin American Citizens, and it is the largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the United States. The Texas City Council is #255 of hundreds of councils nationwide. The local council focuses on community engagement and development providing scholarships to high school students for college and trade schools. Most recently they held a Tejano Dance at The Showboat on 6th Street in Texas City and will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Dance at the Nessler Center. Pictured here, at the Tejano Dance night event is welcoming LULAC members Susie Sauceda, Josie Soto, and John. Supporting vendor team of S&S Sweet Spot (https://www.facebook.com/tcsweetspot/) and food vendor Ricky Obregon of Tacos el Rancho (https://www.facebook.com/TacosElRancho94/ ), both of Texas City, Texas. For more information about and to support LULAC Council 255 visit: https://facebook.com/coucil255 (no, the missing “n” in council for the web link is not a typo, just fyi.)