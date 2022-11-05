On October 31, the LMHS Health Science Technology practicum class was able to attend The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center High School Workshop at the Health Museum of Houston. The workshop included a hands-on suture demonstration, blood typing, phlebotomy demonstration and a live sheep heart dissection. Students also received a bonus tour of the museum! HST teacher Jacinta Urps said that the workshop, along with other continuing education classes, are perks of hosting their blood drives with GCRBC. The next LMHS blood drive is on Nov. 10. Register today if you haven’t already! https://www.commitforlife.org/…/drive_schedule/341007