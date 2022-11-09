Making Love Work 57 Years (and Counting)

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

“Are you married or are you happy?” was the question Ken Mathis asked a waitress one night 58 years ago.

Fifty-seven years later, he’s still getting a positive response from that same waitress.

Saturday will mark 57 years that Ken and Diane Mathis went to Miami, OK to begin their life together. Through good and bad, the pair traveled the country before choosing Texas City as the home they lived in since 1990.

“Our mothers actually knew each other,” said Diane. “I don’t think they ever expected we would find happiness as a couple.”

The couple wanted to be married on November 11 but since it was Veterans Day, they chose to wait another day before committing their lives to each other. Cards became their respite as they wanted. “We played lots of cards,” said Diane with a smile and a wink.

Although Ken Mathis said the two are complete opposites of each other, he gladly shared that being able to compromise has been a foundation of a marriage that has lasted 11 United States Presidents.

“We love each other, and we wanted it to work,” he said.

That level of compromise continues to show in their routine. The couple workout together 2-3 times a week while also spending two days a week tending to two of their six great grandchildren.

“We totally enjoy our family,” said Diane. “They are a gift from God.”

Along with the six great grandchildren, the Mathis’ have three children (one deceased) and three grandchildren. There will be a new addition to the family in the early summer of 2023 as they recently found out there will be a seventh great grandchild.

The two have shared the heartbreak of loss and other personal pitfalls throughout their years. It is the words of Diane that offer a profound perspective for life and love.

“When you’re in love, you have to step back and find out if you are willing to do everything you can to make it work.”

Saturday will mark the beginning of a 58th year as husband and wife, and as Ken Mathis said, “I wouldn’t change a thing. Life is good.”