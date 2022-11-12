Sunday, November 13, 2022
Patience and Persistence Brings a Long Overdue Medal

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

After 60 years of waiting, Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Henry was awarded his good conduct medal for his service in the United States Navy. 

“I joined what they called at the time a Kiddie Cruise when I was 17. That meant when I turned 21, I would be discharged,” shared Henry. 

After high school graduation in 1958, he held a few jobs and then enlisted in the Navy. He was off for basic training just a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday. Henry was honorably discharged in 1961.

A good conduct medal is one that most every service member receives if they have served for three years and if their conduct has been good.

 Henry’s conduct was never in question; the issue was that he would have been discharged before the medal would have been given to him. So, he was told he couldn’t get it way back in 1961 after serving three years and 24 days. 

Through the years, he has tried to get his medal, but it wasn’t until someone suggested he reach out to Congressman Randy Weber’s office that the door was opened for his medal to be awarded.

“I was just going to go into the Congressman’s office and pick up my medal, but they said, ‘no you are going to have it pinned on you by Congressman Weber,’” said Henry.

Both Congressman Weber’s and Henry’s eyes were stinging with tears as Weber remembered the service of so many men and woman for our nation throughout history, and Henry recalled his time as a young man signing on with the Navy.

A ceremony was held in his honor with his family and friends gathered to celebrate. He was given a flag once flown over the US Capitol along with a certificate from Congressman Weber and his good conduct medal. 

He is currently a few weeks shy of his 82nd birthday and is savoring the honor of finally being awarded his well overdue good conduct medal.

