A Necessary Retreat 

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Happy Veterans Day Weekend to all of my brothers and sisters!

I missed you guys last week while on an excused absence that I want to tell you more about. I was on a veterans’ wellness retreat right here in Texas! Operation Red Wings Foundation hosted the retreat in Huntsville. The rustic environment setting is part of a working ranch with a camping facility named Camp Coyote.

The five-day retreat brought seven veterans together, this time all females, from all over the nation with a central focus of rest, relaxation and reset. What a great time we had while learning coping techniques to help with combat and military-related stressors. Together we practiced yoga and meditation, shared stories while making smores over an open fire and made lifelong connections that will help remind us that we are not alone in the event we need such reminders in the future.

One of my favorite activities, amongst many, was visiting Henry’s Home, Horse and Human Sanctuary (https://henryshomehorsesanctuary.org/) who supports the Montgomery County-based program. We were each assigned to a horse that chose us, learned to help brush and groom them and get to know them better. My horse was Admiral, who is a retired law enforcement horse. He allowed me to call him by his nickname, “Addie” after we got acquainted. He served during riots and eventually was rescued and now lives in a sanctuary at home with the Henry staff. He and I got along so well and he even allowed me to add a few “battle braids” to his mane and brush his long, beautiful tail. The whole experience was profoundly healing. It’s a healing method and relationship that can certainly become positively addictive.

After getting to know each other, I was open to learning the language of energy between a horse and a human and was surprised to know it is considered to come from your core and transmits outward to the horse from the area of your belly button. It was such a peaceful way to communicate. The rescued racing horse that helped us learn this was certainly a trooper who paid close attention as we began using our newfound knowledge. When we calmed, he walked slower, up our inner energy and he trotted, rank up a notch and faster he went. The exercise showed tangibly how our inner energy projects outwardly.

I am sure there is so much more to learn from these wonderful animals, so it is good that equestrian therapies are gaining awareness in veterans and public sectors in the realm of healing. It was like meeting a long, lost friend: no words necessary, just being present and together was enough.

Operation Red Wings Foundation offers retreats for ALL veterans – no combat or specific service connectives disability ratings needed, just your DD214 and a short application online at www.ORWFoundation.org – they also do family and spouse retreats. Spiritual and Christian options are available within the schedule as well but are not mandatory. The staff is supportive, caring and knowledgeable with veteran team leaders at all retreats.

I shared some pictures of our time at Henry’s Sanctuary and our group picture. I encourage all veterans who think they might like a fun and fulfilling five days to sign up and engage in creating the higher quality of life each and every one of you deserve. Happy Veterans Day brothers and sisters!

With love, Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.