Going from Loss to Giving to Others

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Taylor Edwards lost her daddy in 2007 when she was just four years old, but he is living on today via her Grandmother’s 501 C3 foundation, Kookie Fountain Foundation.

“The Kookie Fountain Foundation was founded by my mother following the loss of my brother, Thomas Keith Edwards,” shared Tamesha Edwards.

“Her dad died right before Christmas and a lot of people wanted to make sure she had a good Christmas,” Taylor’s grandmother, Annetta Edwards shared.

Taylor’s extended family put together a party just for her. It started with relatives just wanting to give her gifts but grew into a festive event. Grandma baked cookies and other family members jumped in offering to cook food. That first year it was held at her Grandma’s house.

In the following years, the whole group wanted to do something again for someone who needed an extra lift during the holiday season. Then another year and another year, finally the tradition outgrew Grandma’s house and was held at the Dickinson fire station. The location changed each year as the number of participants grew.

The party was so big in 2019 they held it at Hometown Heroes Park in League City. But then came that nasty virus and it looked like they wouldn’t have a charitable party in 2020.

“We had been collecting all kinds of athletic balls from footballs to baseballs all year at my grandma’s house, but we didn’t know how we were going to give them away,” shared Taylor. Now that she is no longer a child, Taylor is engaged fully with helping the Kookie Fountain Foundation.

Grandma had an idea, and she called the Children’s Crisis Center in Galveston. From that call came an outdoor party where each child was given a gift and they served Lunchables. “We couldn’t serve unwrapped food in 2020,” explained Grandma Edwards.

This year the group will once again share Christmas gifts and a meal with people who are having a rough time. Their party will be given at the Family Crisis Center in Galveston.

Retiring from 38 years of driving a school bus for CLISD, Grandma Edwards is looking forward to spending more time fundraising and helping out those in need.