Positive Cooperation Nets Positive Results 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

In the early morning hours of Saturday after Thanksgiving, the sky was still a bit overcast from the cold fronts that had been in and out of the region. Then all the clouds moved away and blue skies with not a drop of rain in sight overtook the Texas Gulf Coast, which was just in time because some of the previous weekend’s festivals had been postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

Enjoying God’s hand in bringing out the blue skies were the participants at the second annual Galveston Island Fall Season Ujamaa Festival. With a slight chill in the air, the blue waves of the Gulf just across the road, and a bit of wind adding to the afternoon, the festival was a success.

Cooperation, staying positive and lifting each other up were the overriding concepts of the festival. Lawanda Hardeman Ward organized the event. “The mission is to promote cooperative economics among our people,” shared Ward.

“Ujamaa is one of the seven principals of Kwanza,” Ward added.

Entrepreneurs arrived at McGuire Dent Park with their stands ready to not only sell their products but also meet and network with other small business owners.

Galveston County’s 2022 Little Miss Juneteenth, Niyah Renee Lewis, gave the opening remarks for the festival. Then she spent the afternoon enjoying the festivities with her family along with the many other families at the event.

There were booths set up with all kinds of intriguing goods and services.

Majestic Cigars from Dickinson represented and sold cigars which were enjoyed by many of the attendees. Also, they create and sell handbags fashioned out of cigar boxes.

Lorna Francis brought her newly invented product, Heatguard, which keeps the heat from a hairdryer tucked into a hairdryer so that the drying goes faster. Not only will drying be faster, but it offers a layer of comfort, keeping the dryer heat away from necks and ears.

Elizabeth and her husband, Buck, came down from Houston promoting their services in customizing products such as shirts, pants, hoodies, furry slides, and other items that would otherwise be a bit dull without some added pizzaz. She started a business, Skin Dripped in Diamonds, in 2019 and have expanded to include a duo business, Lavanda & Ashley Couture.

A festival wouldn’t be a festival without music and the Gale Evans Band from Houston was a huge hit. Galveston’s own Curtiss Gillins brought his drumming talents and multiple drums to add to the afternoon’s enchantment.

Another festival must-have is food, and yes, there were food vendors with grills cooking up some regional favorites including fresh crab spiced up and served with boiled potatoes.

Ending the day’s activities, Ward shared with attendees her gratitude for the many hands that had made the event possible and praise for the positive spirit that carried throughout the afternoon.

Ward had some words of wisdom for the young, Black women.

“Young Black ladies get hooked up with some spiritual sisters. Those who will say God is with you and encourage you to walk in your purpose. Find sisters who will read God’s word to you and pray for you,” Ward shared as she closed out the day’s event.

Though Ward’s words were directed towards a specific group, they fell upon the ears of everyone, serving to encourage all people to find positive, supporting friends.

The event incorporated a limited number of vendors to keep in the spirit of Ujamaa which would allow for plenty of interaction between the different vendors. (there were about 20 vendors)

“This wasn’t just about selling goods, it was about meeting others,” explained Ward.