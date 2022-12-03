Sunday, December 4, 2022
Education

FISD Among Texas school districts recognized for ground-breaking programs

Twelve Texas school districts have been recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 16th Annual Bragging Rights 2022-23 special issue. Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:

● Birdville ISD, Floral Design Program

● Cotton Center ISD, Texas Instructional Leaders: School Culture Routines

● East Bernard ISD, Brahma Brain Camp

● Friendswood ISD, Blended US History/English III curriculum

● Groesbeck ISD, Carpentry CTE Pathway

● Hutto ISD, Automotive Technology program

● Irving ISD, engineering students create a prosthetic arm

● Northside ISD, Strong Fathers + Strong Children = Strong Families

● Pewitt CISD, Supporting Educator Excellence Daily

● Aransas County ISD, Maritime Science CTE

● Socorro ISD, Teacher Residency Program

● Splendora ISD, Realtor Lunch &amp; Learn

“Nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each

one deserves to be noticed,” says Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia

Rivers. “It’s our hope that the 12 districts we chose inspire others to follow in their

footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news

happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy

school programs for us to cover.”

For 48 years, Texas School Business has served as the news magazine for public

education in Texas. Since 2014, it has been produced by the Texas Association of

School Administrators (www.tasanet.org). To read the 16th Annual Bragging Rights

issue online, visit www.texasschoolbusiness.com.

