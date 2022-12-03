Three Acres Food Truck, located at 10648 FM 1764 Road in Santa Fe, will hold its 4th annual Southern Fried Christmas Market from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will feature artisans, makers, local boutiques and fashion trucks as well delicious cuisine brought to you by our very own local food trucks! We’ll also have a seasonal and tasty selection of drinks at the bar. Gather your friends and family for this local and merry shopping event. Dog-friendly atmosphere. Food trucks 11:00am to 4:00pm. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.