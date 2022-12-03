Sunday, December 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » 4th annual Southern Fried Christmas Market
Events

4th annual Southern Fried Christmas Market

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Three Acres Food Truck, located at 10648 FM 1764 Road in Santa Fe, will hold its 4th annual Southern Fried Christmas Market from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will feature artisans, makers, local boutiques and fashion trucks as well delicious cuisine brought to you by our very own local food trucks! We’ll also have a seasonal and tasty selection of drinks at the bar. Gather your friends and family for this local and merry shopping event. Dog-friendly atmosphere. Food trucks 11:00am to 4:00pm. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

City of La Marque Christmas Parade will be Tuesday, December 6 at...

La Marque Christmas Parade

Texas City Christmas parade

Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day

La Marque Public Library Trunk or Treat

SANTA FE FFA SHINES ACROSS THE STATE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close