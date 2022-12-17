Sunday, December 18, 2022
News

New Officers for GRW

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The ladies gathered for their annual Christmas luncheon with red serving as the primary color for the event. It was also time for installation of new officers in the Galveston Republican Women’s Club and State Senator-elect, Mayes Middleton was invited to be speak and install the new GRW’s leadership team.

The new officers are Betty Henry, President, Sylvia Horne, 1st. VP, Programs, Wanda Buttner, 2nd VP, Legislation, Renee Siewers 3rd. V.P., Publicity, Mossette Daves, Recording Secretary, Tina Kirbie, Treasurer. 

