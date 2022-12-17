Sunday, December 18, 2022
Education

The Fatima Education Foundation (FEF)

 was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit tax-exempt philanthropic organization.  The FEF Mission is to support a quality education for Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) – Texas City, TX students by generating and distributing resources to enrich, maintain, expand programs to raise OLOF’s excellence in education and preserve Christian values.

Annually, the FEF awards grants to OLOF teachers and staff for innovative and creative educational projects.  Since 2006, over $400,000.00 have been donated to the foundation and over $350,000.00 has been awarded to teachers for classroom enhancements.  Board members consist of former Fatima students, parents, grandparents and parishioners of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Texas City.

Through the continued support and generosity of our community, industrial and business partners, the FEF will be able to enhance the educational excellence of our OLOF students.  Education is our future.

From Left to Right: Amber Jennings, June Osburn, José Boix and Ellen Chuoke with the FEF Board, and OLOF Teachers Clay Barnett – Mathematics & Social Studies, Luis Herrera – Science & Athletics and Cheryl Aucoin, OLOF Principal accepting for Carla Chavez – Pre-K 4.

TEACHERPROJECTCOST
Clay BarnettExploring Social Studies: Texas Edition$1,319.98
Luis HerreraCooperative Physical Ed.$4,543.13
Carla ChavezEarly Childhood Manipulatives$1,442.67
TOTAL FUNDED $7,305.78

