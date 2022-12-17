SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES $50,000 FROM

2022 VALERO BENEFIT FOR CHILDREN

The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation received a charitable grant of $50,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events.

“Right now, Valero is making a difference in our community, and we’re grateful for their support! This gift will allow us to progress into the next phase of our Indian Innovation Lab, the mobile book and STEM bus that will service our nearly 4400 students in Santa Fe ISD, along with our community. This mobile innovation lab will provide additional hands-on learning opportunities through a variety of STEM stations housed on the bus, with a wheelchair lift for all to enjoy. Awnings will be added to the exterior to have a more comfortable learning environment outside of the bus. Campuses will use it as an on-site field trip of sorts, and then during the summer, the bus will also become a mobile library. This is incredible because it will not only help to close some of those learning gaps due to COVID, but it will also impact the social and emotional learning in a positive way. We are so proud of this partnership and couldn’t be able to be this far along without this gift,” said Gina Welsh, Executive Director, Santa Fe TX Education Foundation.

Due to the incredible generosity of Valero’s business partners, donors and sponsors, more than $22 million in net proceeds from the Valero Texas Open will be distributed to agencies across the United States, supporting the work of hundreds of charity partners like the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation.

[The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation CULTIVATES and NURTURES the culture of generosity in our community, IGNITES exemplary experiences for every student and teacher, and INSPIRES the achievement of lifelong success. Incorporated in 2010 as a response to the local need for increased community involvement and support for public education, our non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization has reached a milestone of celebrating 12 years of serving Santa Fe ISD. Today, the Foundation supports nearly 700 employees and nearly 4400 students in Santa Fe ISD. Programs including Grants for Great Ideas, Classroom Wish Lists, End-of-Year Excellence Awards, The Reading Tree Program, Tribe’s Closet, STEM, and Robotics are all supported by the Foundation. To learn more about what we do, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org. Follow us on Social Media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube @sftxef.]