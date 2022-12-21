Frigid Forecast Lies Ahead

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the Galveston County area on Thursday, plunging temperatures to its coldest since the February Freeze of 2021.

The front is expected to drop temperatures up to 30 degrees colder in the span of several hours with winds gusting to up to 35 mph in some places in the greater Houston area. As for Galveston County, winds will be in the 20-25 mph range as the thermometer dips well into Thursday night.

Local officials will be making announcements on how to handle the temps, which are likely to not be as frigid as it was in February 2021 when temps in the Galveston area dipped into the teens with snow hitting the area for the first time since December 2017. There is a slight chance of snow, although it would not last too long on the ground.

Friday morning will bring temps into the mid-to-upper 20s, with a high of 37. Christmas Eve shoppers will awake to temperatures in the low 30s with a high of around 42 degrees, signaling a warming trend that will take the forecast into more seasonal climes as 2022 ends.