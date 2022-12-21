Thursday, December 22, 2022
Frigid Forecast Lies Ahead

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the Galveston County area on Thursday, plunging temperatures to its coldest since the February Freeze of 2021. 

The front is expected to drop temperatures up to 30 degrees colder in the span of several hours with winds gusting to up to 35 mph in some places in the greater Houston area. As for Galveston County, winds will be in the 20-25 mph range as the thermometer dips well into Thursday night.

Local officials will be making announcements on how to handle the temps, which are likely to not be as frigid as it was in February 2021 when temps in the Galveston area dipped into the teens with snow hitting the area for the first time since December 2017. There is a slight chance of snow, although it would not last too long on the ground.

Friday morning will bring temps into the mid-to-upper 20s, with a high of 37. Christmas Eve shoppers will awake to temperatures in the low 30s with a high of around 42 degrees, signaling a warming trend that will take the forecast into more seasonal climes as 2022 ends.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

