On Your Mark, Get Set, Have Fun

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
There were so many Santas in Galveston on Sunday it was difficult to tell the imposters from the real deal. It was the 11th Annual Santa Hustle hosted on the island. The Grand Galvez sponsored a kids’ dash, half-marathon and 5k runs. The event and runners ran the course along the Seawall.                                                                                                                                                                                              This year’s runners, as in past years, were sporting a variety of creative costumes, mostly Christmas in nature. One wardrobe item missing were the bikini tops that are often spotted in the hustle. It was a bit too chilly for that kind of exposure, well at least by Texan standards.

Runners came in from around the region, as the total number of runners crossed over 2,000. Some were strollers and some were pushing strollers. Some were dedicated runners and others less dedicated to running. All were out to enjoy the event decked out in their festive wardrobe. 

