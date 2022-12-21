Honor and Respect During the Holidays

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As we moved into the week before Christmas, which is a celebration of a baby born to save the world, over a million Americans paused to remember the deceased Veterans who served to protect our lives. Civilian volunteers along with active service members placed wreaths at the graves of Veterans throughout the nation at 11:00am on Saturday.

The tradition began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine had 5,000 extra wreaths. The owner of the company, Morrill Worcester, teamed with Maine’s 2nd Congressional Representative, Olympia Snowe, to have the surplus wreaths placed at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thus, was born a tradition of tribute to deceased Veterans in cemeteries during the holiday season.

Every year since 2008, Congress proclaims a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across

America Day. This year it was held on this past Saturday, December 17 at 11:00am. The event has grown to number over 3,000 locations including the beaches of Normandy in France.

“A Veterans’ wreath is a symbol of HONOR and RESPECT. When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, we encourage them to speak that Veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life. Each live, balsam Veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation,” from the national WAA organization.

Veterans resting in Dickinson City Cemetery, along with Magnolia Cemetery, were honored for the first time this year with a wreath placed on their graves. The ceremony was sponsored by the Dickinson Historic Society.

“This has been a great experience. I’ve been loving everything about it” said Joan Malmrose, director of the Dickinson Historic Society. “The wreaths have been in my office for a week, and it’s smelled wonderful,” she added.

The cost of each wreath is $15. The funds are donated by members of the community. All the wreaths come from the tips of balsam fir trees in Maine.

The promise of rain did not cause a cancelation but pushed the ceremony in Dickinson up by 30 minutes to 10:30am. The Honor Guard from Dickinson High School’s JROTC presented colors and TAPS were played. Other members of the DHS JROTC were in uniform to assist with placing wreaths. The young people were reverent, and diligent as they honored our nation’s deceased Veterans.

Retired Air Force Chief Master Sargent, Cindy Franks welcomed the opportunity to have the students participate with the community in Wreaths Across America.

As part of the tradition, those who are active duty or once served our nation are asked to salute the grave, after they have placed the Wreath and honored the Veteran’s name.

“It’s truly a humbling experience to stand at a Veteran’s grave and make this kind of tribute,” said one of the volunteers.

After placing wreaths at the graves in the city cemetery, volunteers moved over to Magnolia Cemetery and continued to place wreaths at the graves of Veterans. Edith Clay placed a wreath at her brother’s grave. Because some of the Veterans’ graves in Magnolia are not marked, it was decided two wreaths would be placed on the entry in their honor.

Reverend William King of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Dickinson offered prayers at both cemeteries and as Veteran of the United States Marines he saluted each grave where he had placed a wreath.

Family members of Veterans who go ‘back home’ during the holidays and visit their loved one’s graves, have been surprised and grateful when they approach their loved one’s grave to see a wreath that was placed by someone who took the time to honor a Veteran during the busy holiday season.

Wreaths Across America is a tradition that humbles and unites us in respecting our Veterans amid the holiday flurry and is growing every year in the number of participants. For communities that have not yet had the chance to participate and are interested in participating in 2023, WAA is ready to onboard new participants.