Just Fiddling Around

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Playing music together is second nature for the Dune family of ten children, some of whom are grown and come home for Christmas. For their annual Christmas presentation, they shared their talents with the audience in a glorious manner. They were joined by the Abreo family of 12 children fiddlers. Dr Abreo and his wife, Nicole, also joined in making the concert one that audience members described as “WOW.”

Traditional Christmas carols formed the first half of the program with the audience invited to sing along. Then a living Nativity scene formed of local children joined them on the stage. For a first half finale, all the grandparents of the musicians were invited on stage to sing, “O Holy Night.”

With a break over, the stage was dominated by the dueling Dunes on their fiddles and joined intermittently with the Abreo children. The two families of fiddlers did some fiddling around with some very tricky moves as they used their bows to play each other’s fiddle.

Traditional Irish dance was part of the evening’s entertainment from the two families, and there was a bit of comedy with audience members invited to the stage.

The Abreos and the Dunes donated all proceeds from the holiday concert to support Anglemir’s Center for women with advance cancer, a nonprofit providing emotional and financial assistance to women with cancer.