Monday, December 26, 2022
Merry Christmas

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
As we celebrate Christmas, we often get caught up with the activities and sometimes forget that we are celebrating the birth of a Saviour who came to save all people. Right after the birth of his son, his Heavenly Father called from his domain to rejoice with music and gathered others to come and meet his son. 

So, we celebrate with gatherings, music, and lights as we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Because God gave the gift of his son, we give gifts to commemorate his gift. It’s not what we give, it’s not even the music or lights and even though some of us are unable to gather with others, it’s the warmth and peace of knowing at this time centuries ago a gift was given to mankind. 

Luke 2:7-20 (from the King James Bible)

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. 

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 

And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, 

Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. 

And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. 

But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. 

And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them,”

The photo of the Nativity scene comes from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. The statues in the nativity are 120 years old. They survived the Great Storm even though the church itself did not survive. The statues have survived every hurricane since then. 

Each year, the statues made so long ago are lovingly brought down a steep staircase to be part of the Midnight Mass celebration and place in a manger. Some of the shepherds weigh upwards of 60 pounds. Building a set for the baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, a donkey, an ox, shepherds, and their sheep is a tradition that dates to the early years of the church. 

Many hands have built many sets through the years. At one time, the Knights of Columbus were responsible for building the set, at another time, a family who no longer resides in Galveston built the set. 

It is not known exactly which families and which hands built the set from the beginning but in the most recent history the gift of giving the parishioners a beautiful Nativity set has been a gift given by Ingrid Gonzales. 

She corrals her brothers together (whichever of her brothers are available) and they commence a two-day project the week before Christmas. This year, her brothers Jessie and Juan were the ones who joined her in building the set.

“There was an Italian artist on the island who used to paint and restore the statues,” shared Juan Gonzalez. 

“Some of the sheep are missing ears, but we haven’t found anyone who can repair them,” shared Ingrid.

The family works together quickly with the complex set and as they build, not a single mar or dent is made in the marble alter upon which they are bringing in scaffolding to host trees and plywood for the manager. 

Jessie points out to the pews remembering when he was a child sitting in mass at Sacred Heart. Each of them takes time to reflect on their childhood and experiences at the church. They all attended Sacred Heart school which once stood on the church property.

Juan remembers when Father Frank Fabi was the priest. “Father Frank loved the church and loved decorating for holy days. He had live trees brought in that reached up into the dome above the alter,” shared Juan. 

For now, the Gonzalez family is keeping this Christmas tradition alive at Sacred Heart Church. But the traditions will outlive them and someday there will be other hands lovingly bringing the statues down and crafting a beautiful manager for the parishioners to view and admire. 

From all of us at The Post Newspaper we wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year. 

