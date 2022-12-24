Monday, December 26, 2022
Veterans

Merry Christmas from VC

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

Wishing you all a joyous Christmas this Sunday! If you celebrate in another way this season, I send you good will and peace filled love. 

One of my favorite treats this season was spending a night with loved ones at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Festival of Lights. They have over a million lights to see as you walk the grounds among pyramids, ice skating, arctic slides, 4D Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and shark movies, visits with St.Nick and even an express post office box to deliver letters to his elves getting your personal wishes on the record. It was great family fun and is open until January 7th. 

Be safe, stay warm, remember, you are loved each and every day- if you start to forget for any reason- prayer & meditation really does help; so does reaching out to those around you as well as calling or texting 988. 

Until next year! All of my love to you and you and you…. Dorothy Meindok 💝 (yep, that last line is Zeppelin 🎶🤘😎).

 Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

