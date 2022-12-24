Merry Christmas from VC

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Wishing you all a joyous Christmas this Sunday! If you celebrate in another way this season, I send you good will and peace filled love.

One of my favorite treats this season was spending a night with loved ones at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Festival of Lights. They have over a million lights to see as you walk the grounds among pyramids, ice skating, arctic slides, 4D Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and shark movies, visits with St.Nick and even an express post office box to deliver letters to his elves getting your personal wishes on the record. It was great family fun and is open until January 7th.

Be safe, stay warm, remember, you are loved each and every day- if you start to forget for any reason- prayer & meditation really does help; so does reaching out to those around you as well as calling or texting 988.

Until next year! All of my love to you and you and you…. Dorothy Meindok 💝 (yep, that last line is Zeppelin 🎶🤘😎).

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.