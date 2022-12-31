HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Welcome 2023!

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

This is the time that many stop, look, and listen on a personal level where self-reflection can pay big dividends, given a positive perspective. Looking back on the last five years of my life in advocacy I am happy to say that I survived and made headway. I’m accepting that and found myself wondering what to do with all the collateral damage that came with the battles. While there is a lot to deal with, I have experienced redemption of a very large portion of it with the help of so many good souls, including VBA leadership and for that I am eternally grateful.

My journey and investigations have led me down pothole-ridden trails of deep conspiracy theory from all different perspectives where I found a mixture of truths and lies and most valuably, I learned how to parse through it all, cross-examine possible truths and identify falsehoods better, all while maintaining my core values and commitment to veterans despite division and opportune gaslights. The lessons I learned are some of the greatest graces God has ever bestowed upon me (I’m hoping to amplify the collective voice of veterans that have shared with me in a whole new, further empowered & lawful way – I’ll reveal and keep you posted as things develop). My 2023 hope is that you too will either share with others how accepting the graces given has improved your life’s purpose or if you haven’t decided yet to accept those graces that you begin in recognition and acceptance immediately. Today, I will share some of mine.

God’s grace abounds and is ready for distribution (and you don’t even need a Wi-Fi connection to receive, just an open heart).

As a community that loves and values our American warriors, military and first response, Galveston County has rocked the house and you guys know, I love rock & roll!

Little old Galveston County united and accomplished so much in 2022. Here’s but a highlight in reflection:

· brought the traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall as well as accompanying tributes of all military wars, operations and conflicts to honor and help heal entire families via supporting Vietnam Veterans of America #685.

· shared quality time together in support of wellness.

· engaged in community events like VFW’s Trunk or Treat and free community Thanksgiving meals.

· Sunday morning breakfast gatherings at the Dickinson American Legion.

· convened prayer & support groups like that of League City’s Transitions Plus (10 years strong this year).

· organized fundraising events, poker runs, BBQs and more at San Leon’s American Legion to aid veterans and further raise awareness of key matters.

· Santa Fe’s Operation Honor Our Local Veterans initiated and placed preferred parking for heroes throughout the county.

· Local and federal government officials, agencies, judiciary, and legislators such as Congressman Randy Weber, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Senators Cornyn and Cruz, Texas Senators Creighton and Taylor, Texas Representatives Mayes Middleton and Dr. Greg Bonnen, law firms, solo practitioners and business owners helped to personally advocate for veterans (even a few non-Texan veterans seeking sanctuary) while also helping to manage, support and contribute to Galveston County’s Veterans’ Court graduates.

· Private and civil service movers and shakers met monthly at the local Coffee Connection hub to distribute food security to thousands of veterans families with the help of the Galveston County Food Bank, SERVE organizations and Combined Arms, opening the doors to make real bonds for and open further resources to veterans,

· truly the list goes on and on.

All of this was a direct result of COMMUNITY including your readership as well as silent supporters that helped keep the wheels of progress turning. Together, we’ve been able to address so many needed changes in our Veterans Administration and in many instances found support among the ranks of the VA herself.

We’ve engaged further in crossing county lines and cooperatively working with our brothers and sisters in Jefferson, Harris and adjacent counties on many of these issues where soon we’ll be able to elevate our concerned voice in a series of Texas Veterans Town Halls that span from the Louisiana border all the way to Austin! (The Harris & Galveston County Hall will take place outside of Ellington Airport off Highway 3 at the Lone Star Flight Museum on March 27th, 2023, so save the date because you’ll want to witness our professional, veteran moderator and local community service legend, Bob Gebhard, founder of Greater Houston Area Veterans Rotary Club (the first in the nation), in action, as we host an interactive meeting among veterans, veterans leadership and our local Veterans Health Administration VISN 16 Administrators to tackle and help resolve pressing issues.)

We’ve really accomplished a lot, working together as one and 2023 will see us grow, reaching more veterans in need.

To think that just a year ago, I returned home to Texas, pretty beaten up, traumatized and completely disillusioned, running off the fumes of hope’s residuals leftover in reserve and overwhelmed with knowledge of disconnects that contribute to loss of life where I came close to deciding and believing that everyplace had become like the place I escaped from, where the majority failed to care past their noses. Something told me to just come home to Texas and I am so glad I did! You guys rock and I certainly love you! Thank you so much and May God Bless You All this wonderful New Year! I sure hope to see you and shake your hand at a Texas Veterans Town Hall near you soon! Be safe in celebration and please remember to not drive under the influence. Yours in love – Dorothy Meindok 30DEC22

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.