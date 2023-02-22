Dancing In The Streets

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mardi Gras. It’s a spirit; it’s a huge party; it’s a time to let go of worries and just enjoy the moment. In the dark days of winter with unpredictable temperatures, Coastal Texas celebrates a tradition steeped in history and lore.

Stages are set up and bands begin rotating in and out on The Strand in Galveston adding to the joy of the festival. Mambo Jazz Kings has been a crowd-pleasing favorite for 23 years. Their lighthearted carefree style with a big band sound and a fusion of old school, rap and Latin music, gets the daytime crowds dancing and singing and moving to the music.

Beads are thrown from balconies and floats that drift through the countless parades. The beads are just a bunch of colored plastic bubbles but getting caught up in the thrill of catching just one more strand is like a fever that takes over and doesn’t let go ‘til no more beads are being tossed around.

Costumes of all sorts are paraded around town, with purple, gold and green as the leading colors representing Mardi Gras. Carnival spirit from further south is also on display and imaginary creatures come to life as they tower above viewers on top of floats. One accessory seen everywhere, were cell phones capturing the moments in video or still photography.

Surprises come at nearly every corner, as traffic grinds to a halt and unknowing drivers find themselves attending a parade as it passes through an intersection. The floats are bold, bright, and imaginative. Spectators wait eagerly for the next outrageous float with its declaration of a good time to roll down the street.

Mardi Gras parades would not be complete without marching bands. Galveston’s Mardi Gras parades never disappoint with some of the region’s top high school marching bands coming down and marching through town throughout the day. By the final parade, the teenagers continue their efforts in letting the good times roll.

The parades are over when the mounted police come through, then the festival, which started under the light of day, takes on a slightly different tone as families pack up and go home and those who want to continue to forget all their troubles and cares hang around to enjoy the late-night music shows and free-spirited evening.