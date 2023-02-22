Mardi Gras Novice Big Hit

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

He brought his smile along with his voice and charmed the audience on stage in Galveston. It was his debut Mardi Gras show and his talents were a blessing for the Mambo Jazz Kings and contributed to the exuberant spirit of the afternoon.

Roger Law (Chop) Jr., also known as ‘Lil Chop, has been singing with MJK since the first of the new year. “Roger has been a Godsend. He has got that strong male voice that we needed in the band,” expressed the leader of the band, Art Lopez.

‘Lil Chop is just doing what comes natural for him. Both of his parents are musicians and Roger has been singing in front of people since he was a child. He sang in talent shows and elementary school choir. Then he branched beyond the school walls and found his love of bringing joy to larger audiences.

At the age of 10, Roger sang in the Motown Live Show at Houston’s Miller Outdoor Theatre in entertaining thousands of listeners. At the age of 12, he recorded a 10-song album. A children’s talent scout embraced Roger’s love for singing and drummed up venues for the young Chop to keep wooing eager listeners. He has sung at the George Brown Convention Center, the Panucho Clause Toy Giveaway, and multiple fun day children’s events in the park.

He grew up in Houston and spent his teenage years collaborating with other rappers on various projects. Now he is a sought-after vocalist with the ability to sing four octaves. With his love of people and vocal talent, he is extremely talented at harmonizing with others, which makes him a perfect fit for the Mambo Jazz kings.

As for his first performance at Mardi Gras, he loved every moment of it. “I love being one with the people and today the crowd was fully energized. I love the spirit of the city, and this is a great place to be!” exclaimed Roger.