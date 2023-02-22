Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Honorary Page Program Open to Galveston & Chambers County Students
News

Honorary Page Program Open to Galveston & Chambers County Students

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

(Austin, TX) – State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson will host students who wish to participate
in the Texas House Honorary Page Program (HPP). For each regular session, legislators are able

to host up to 4 students to serve as part of the HPP. Pages may serve either a morning shift (8:30am-
12:00pm) or an afternoon shift (1:30pm-5:00pm).

Students must be between the ages of 8 and 18 to participate. Any parent who wishes to have their
child participate may contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, at saul.mendoza@house.texas.gov to
submit their request. Requests will be approved by Rep. Leo-Wilson until all 4 slots are filled for
the session. Anyone interested who does not reside in Galveston or Chambers counties should
contact their state representative’s office.
“This is a great opportunity for students to engage in the legislative process and learn not only
how laws are made but the work that takes place behind the scenes,” said Rep. Leo-Wilson.
“Honorary pages will learn from the House Sergeants who are the backbone of our day to day
operations in the Texas House.”

to host up to 4 students to serve as part of the HPP. Pages may serve either a morning shift (8:30am-
12:00pm) or an afternoon shift (1:30pm-5:00pm).

Students must be between the ages of 8 and 18 to participate. Any parent who wishes to have their
child participate may contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, at saul.mendoza@house.texas.gov to
submit their request. Requests will be approved by Rep. Leo-Wilson until all 4 slots are filled for
the session. Anyone interested who does not reside in Galveston or Chambers counties should
contact their state representative’s office.
“This is a great opportunity for students to engage in the legislative process and learn not only
how laws are made but the work that takes place behind the scenes,” said Rep. Leo-Wilson.
“Honorary pages will learn from the House Sergeants who are the backbone of our day to day
operations in the Texas House.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Abbott lays out seven top priorities

ISS Provides Unique Platform for Research in Zero Gravity

Laissez Les Bons Moments Rouler en profitant de La liberté Familiale et de...

Bipartisan Support for Religious Freedom Bills

NASA Plans SpaceX Crew-6 Mission for late February Launch With International Crew

Jimmie Fullen’s intent to run for Galveston County Sheriff

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close