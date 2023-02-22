Honorary Page Program Open to Galveston & Chambers County Students

(Austin, TX) – State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson will host students who wish to participate

in the Texas House Honorary Page Program (HPP). For each regular session, legislators are able

to host up to 4 students to serve as part of the HPP. Pages may serve either a morning shift (8:30am-

12:00pm) or an afternoon shift (1:30pm-5:00pm).

Students must be between the ages of 8 and 18 to participate. Any parent who wishes to have their

child participate may contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, at saul.mendoza@house.texas.gov to

submit their request. Requests will be approved by Rep. Leo-Wilson until all 4 slots are filled for

the session. Anyone interested who does not reside in Galveston or Chambers counties should

contact their state representative’s office.

“This is a great opportunity for students to engage in the legislative process and learn not only

how laws are made but the work that takes place behind the scenes,” said Rep. Leo-Wilson.

“Honorary pages will learn from the House Sergeants who are the backbone of our day to day

operations in the Texas House.”

