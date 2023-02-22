Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Dickinson’s True Cross Catholic School gets funds to start a STREAM program

Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle and Harvey and Betty Cappel are funding the new STREAM (Science- Technology-Robotics-Engineering-Art-Math) program at True Cross Catholic School in Dickinson. 

The teacher, Stacy Richardson, arguably the best STREAM/Robotics teacher in the USA, recently retired from Texas City Independent School District, and is now teaching at True Cross Catholic School in Dickinson. Stacy was the Robotics teacher at Blocker Middle School in 2017-18 and 2018-19 when her class students competed in Louisville, KY and won USA gold medals in Robotics competition both years.   

Stacy will set up the STREAM lab and teach it. Harvey Cappel PE, her volunteer helper during those winning years, will be available for help, as needed, with the new STREAM program at True Cross. 

It goes without saying that, at least, a partial solution to our jail and prison problems is simply education. Educated working folks don’t live on welfare and rarely commit violent crimes. The STREAM programs are very important because they introduce students to potentials for high paying jobs, some without a required four-year college degree.    

True Cross thanks the Doyle’s and Cappel’s for the much needed and appreciated support. The kids do, too. 

