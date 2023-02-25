Another Property Tax Deadline Nears

Over 16,000 notices of delinquent 2022 property taxes will begin arriving in area mailboxes this weekend. Thanks to legislation passed several years ago, homeowners unable to pay their property taxes in full may sign up for a low penalty payment agreement with our office. Additionally, qualified seniors, disabled persons, disabled vets and those experiencing any damages from the various declared disasters of recent years may still participate in the quarter payment installment option by paying the first quarter plus 7% penalty and interest by February 28th. Don’t miss these important options so that you can avoid further penalties and interest.

For those already signed up for quarterly installments, the remaining three coupons and return envelopes will be mailed within the next 3 weeks. The second quarter installment must be postmarked by March 31st in order to be timely.

Pay in person at any full time County Tax Office in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City are open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Fridays from 8:00 am through Noon. The Friendswood Satellite Office is open Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm (closed Noon to 1:00 for lunch) and Friday 8:00 to 12:00. For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Those with property tax questions should ask to talk to a Property Tax Specialist or call the department directly at (409) 766-2481.

Avoid the line and pay online at www.galcotax.com via electronic check ($0.50 fee) or credit/debit card (2.2% fee) or via debit or credit card by telephone (English 1-866-865-1433 or Spanish 1-866-865-1435).

Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC, CTOP

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector