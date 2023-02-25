State Representative Leo-Wilson Elected to House Republican Caucus Policy Committee

(Austin, TX) – State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson was elected by her colleagues within the
Texas House Republican Caucus to serve as a member of its Policy Committee. The Policy
Committee is responsible for providing analysis and vote recommendations for members of the
Texas House Republican Caucus. The Policy Committee consists of 16 Members: two members
elected by the members within each of the six geographic regions of the state; two at-large
members, appointed by the Caucus Chair; and the Caucus Policy Chair.
Rep. Leo-Wilson will be serving the East Texas region of the caucus along with Rep. Ernest Bailes.
The region consists of 13 members representing counties stretching from Bowie county in the
Northeast to Rep. Leo-Wilson’s portion of Galveston county in the Southeast.
“I want to thank my colleagues for entrusting me with this responsibility,” said Rep. Leo-Wilson.
“I look forward to serving with caucus chair Craig Goldman, policy chair Jared Patterson, and the
other members of the policy committee. Together we will ensure that we address legislation that
promotes limited government, fiscal responsibility, and personal liberty.”
