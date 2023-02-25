Sheriff’s Department Saving Lives with Narcan

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“We are seeing more fentanyl in Galveston County during the past six months than we have in the past six years,” said Major Ray Nolan of the Galveston County Sheriff’s department.

Recognizing the growing problem with opioid overdoses in Galveston County, the Sheriff’s Department has been ready to assist in keeping people alive. About once a month, a deputy is administering Narcan to save someone’s life.

“Every Sheriff’s Deputy in the county has Narcan in their patrol car,” shared Nolan. Deputies are instructed to use Narcan on persons who are unconscious and not breathing. There is no discrimination between suspects, criminals, or innocent citizens; if someone is not breathing, a deputy will administer Narcan through a nasal spray,” explained Nolan

“Narcan can’t hurt, even if the person isn’t berthing due to other medical reasons. Narcan will restore breathing for a person who has overdosed on opioids or fentanyl. But it is not useful for other types of street drug overdoses,” explained Nolan

If a deputy needs to administer Narcan, you can be sure that EMT’s are on their way and will further assess the situation. “If Narcan doesn’t help than we have at least ruled out opioid overdose,” explained Nolan.