Sunday, February 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Sheriff’s Department Saving Lives with Narcan
Education

Sheriff’s Department Saving Lives with Narcan

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“We are seeing more fentanyl in Galveston County during the past six months than we have in the past six years,” said Major Ray Nolan of the Galveston County Sheriff’s department.

Recognizing the growing problem with opioid overdoses in Galveston County, the Sheriff’s Department has been ready to assist in keeping people alive. About once a month, a deputy is administering Narcan to save someone’s life. 

“Every Sheriff’s Deputy in the county has Narcan in their patrol car,” shared Nolan. Deputies are instructed to use Narcan on persons who are unconscious and not breathing. There is no discrimination between suspects, criminals, or innocent citizens; if someone is not breathing, a deputy will administer Narcan through a nasal spray,” explained Nolan

“Narcan can’t hurt, even if the person isn’t berthing due to other medical reasons. Narcan will restore breathing for a person who has overdosed on opioids or fentanyl. But it is not useful for other types of street drug overdoses,” explained Nolan

If a deputy needs to administer Narcan, you can be sure that EMT’s are on their way and will further assess the situation. “If Narcan doesn’t help than we have at least ruled out opioid overdose,” explained Nolan.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Moore Memorial Library Schedule

Dickinson’s True Cross Catholic School gets funds to start a STREAM program

Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

TCHS senior Tava Obungu

Open Enrollment grades Pre-K3 – 8th grade

Library Schedule

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close