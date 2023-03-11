Sunday, March 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Early Bird Catches the Ball 
Sports

Early Bird Catches the Ball 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Spring Break offers daytime baseball and softball on both Monday and Tuesday. The best matchup comes on Tuesday when softball state finals contenders Santa Fe and Friendswood collide for the first time this season

Sunday: No games on the schedule, but the University of Houston men’s basketball team will find out which region they’ll participate in when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on Sunday afternoon. The Cougars, ranked first in the nation entering this past week, will look to play the Final Four in their backyard on April 1 at NRG Stadium with the chance to play for the national title on April 3. 

Monday: The softball schedule gets an early start as Iowa Colony visits La Marque at 2:00pm. Clear Creek at Clear Brook starts at 6:30pm, while Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Brazoswood at Dickinson each start at 6:45pm. 

The Rockets welcome the Celtics to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tipoff. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: There is plenty of daytime baseball to had with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball each start at 1:00pm. Angleton at state-ranked Friendswood and La Marque at Stafford each begin at 6:00pm, while Texas City at La Porte and Van Vleck at Hitchcock start at 7:00pm.

The softball slate gets going with La Marque at Stafford at 10:00am, followed by Van Vleck at Hitchcock at 10:30am. Manvel at Galveston Ball begins at 1:00pm, while state-ranked Santa Fe at Friendswood and Texas City at Angleton both start at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

La Marque High School Powerlifting

TCISD High School boys powerlifters

Schedule Booked Solid

Month Begins With a Lift 

Dickinson alum Chris Welch added more trophies

Dickinson High School livestock judging team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close