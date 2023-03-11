Early Bird Catches the Ball 

Spring Break offers daytime baseball and softball on both Monday and Tuesday. The best matchup comes on Tuesday when softball state finals contenders Santa Fe and Friendswood collide for the first time this season

Sunday: No games on the schedule, but the University of Houston men’s basketball team will find out which region they’ll participate in when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on Sunday afternoon. The Cougars, ranked first in the nation entering this past week, will look to play the Final Four in their backyard on April 1 at NRG Stadium with the chance to play for the national title on April 3.

Monday: The softball schedule gets an early start as Iowa Colony visits La Marque at 2:00pm. Clear Creek at Clear Brook starts at 6:30pm, while Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Brazoswood at Dickinson each start at 6:45pm.

The Rockets welcome the Celtics to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tipoff. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: There is plenty of daytime baseball to had with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball each start at 1:00pm. Angleton at state-ranked Friendswood and La Marque at Stafford each begin at 6:00pm, while Texas City at La Porte and Van Vleck at Hitchcock start at 7:00pm.

The softball slate gets going with La Marque at Stafford at 10:00am, followed by Van Vleck at Hitchcock at 10:30am. Manvel at Galveston Ball begins at 1:00pm, while state-ranked Santa Fe at Friendswood and Texas City at Angleton both start at 6:30pm.