Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 degrees. The Ditch has some redfish against grass sides with an occasional nice trout using popping cork or artificials. The deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 71 degrees. Scattered catches of redfish and trout along the east shoreline. Those fishing structures are catching sheepshead and black drum. Water clarity has greatly improved in the northwest corner of the bay. Fair landings of black drum, speckled trout, and sheepshead all on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 69 degrees. Open bay reefs fair for catches of black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp. Waders catching a mix of speckled trout and redfish on soft plastics and mullet imitation plugs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 73 degrees. Shoreline catches consist of black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp. Moses Lake area inside and out, producing sheepshead, speckled trout, and the occasional redfish and black drum, Live shrimp working the best. Gas wells fair for black drum and sheepshead. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties are still holding trout and redfish. Focus on whichever side is the most calm with popping cork and shrimp or free lined shrimp. SWP holding redfish and trout by the rocks and the pier and near the parking lot using popping cork with shrimp. Lower Bay and Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Mixed results of speckled trout and redfish both by those drifting open bay reefs and wading shorelines. Live shrimp and soft plastics working equally well. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp, or top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a redfish and trout early in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. Bass are shallow in cover on spawning beds out to 12 feet biting crankbaits. White bass are running in the creeks biting roadrunners. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait.

Texas City: GOOD. 69 degrees. Big black drum catches at the Galveston Jetties and off the Texas City Dike on live crab. Speckled trout showing along the jetty rocks, best on live shrimp. Sheepshead and keeper sized drum are also being caught at the Galveston jetties. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the Dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish are at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 66 degrees. Jetties holding good numbers of sheepshead.Good numbers of flounder, redfish, drum, sheepshead and trout in the river free-lining shrimp with a light split shot or egg weight. Bastrop and Chocolate Bay holding trout biting live shrimp or gulp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 67 degrees. Fishing has improved with the weather. Trout and a few redfish can be caught drifting, or wading in the afternoon. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay:SLOW. 67 degrees. Fishing has improved with the weather. Catches of drum, with few redfish mixed in, are good in the reefs. Flounder activity is slow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.