Brenda and the Bible: THE MECHANICS OF PANIC

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer





As I look forward to the things ahead, I have also been reflecting back on some of the lessons I have learned, and need to be reminded of. This one from many years ago is bitter/sweet, but it gave me a chuckle. I hope you enjoy it also …



I should know better by now than to trust my own instincts when troubles arise. I am constantly renewing my mind that God wants to teach me to rely on His word in times of crisis, throwing our growing relationship based on a foundation of trust in Him.

It was the week before Christmas 2006 and I wanted to wrap up the final gift buying in one frenzied shopping spree. I enlisted the expertise of my son’s girlfriend (at that time) who happened to be a professional shopper. Great ideas. Great bargains. Minimal time. My new best friend.

We were to meet one evening in a local shopping complex and I had arrived early, (for once), and my body said it would need extra nourishment for this excursion. (My body often lies; it has plenty of back-up fuel.)

The line at the drive-thru was packed so I used this time to update the gift list. Totally focused on this task I almost missed a faint dinging noise coming from the car. I glanced at the dash and noticed nothing out of the norm. Seat belt fastened, doors all shut tight. Oh well, must have been my imagination, back to the list. “Let’s see now, what do I want for Christmas …”

Cars were moving forward and I was just approaching the window when I noticed a thin layer of fog floating across the hood of my car. With wrinkled brow, I glanced around to confirm this vision but it seemed no other area was affected. The cloud was getting thicker as I pulled up to the cashier who choked out my order as she covered her mouth and handed over the change.

Employees inside the restaurant were now beginning to stare at the wisp of smog swirling from under the hood of my vehicle and a panic started to rise within me.

“You know, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” common sense reminded me.

The parking lots were packed with shoppers, and I frantically searched for a place to quiet “the smoking beast.” At that moment a horrible banging noise erupted from the engine, and the wisp soon became billows of smoke. I swung into the first available spot, knocking carts in all directions. (Sorry, but they had no business being there in the first place.)

“What’s wrong with this. stupid thing? What should I do?” I shouted aloud.

The idea of a possible car fire prompted me to grab my food, purse, sunglasses (remember it was nighttime) and hand sanitizer. In that order. (I told you I don’t think straight in crisis mode.)

Another horrifying image of surrounding vehicles exploding as a result of my flaming, faulty SUV prompted me to dial the local police for help. Only THEN did I pray for a miracle.

In record time, a patrol car pulled up and an officer quickly assessed the scene. He popped open the hood and checked the temperature gauge on the dash to confirm the diagnosis, (pause for effect) … it was an overheated engine. Oh.

Yep, no fire, but it did start to rain.

Okay, could this be God’s idea of a joke on me? “Well, you did ask Him for a miracle to put out the fire,” I thought to myself.

I had made a volcano out of a molehill, and now I was going to suffer for it because I could hear more sirens in the distance. (Hmmm, there must be a fire somewhere.)

Of course, by now a crowd had gathered and I felt ridiculous as the nice officer double-checked the engine. The sirens grew louder.

I glanced down the street at the approaching lights and chuckled nervously, “Those aren’t coming here. Are they?”

“Yes ma’am,” came the quick reply. Anytime we have a call for a possible fire …” The rest of the explanation was blocked as complete mortification engulfed my whole being. My son’s girlfriend called and asked, “Hey, where are you? I’m in the parking lot now.”

“Mumm, you might want to wait a few moments if you’re easily embarrassed.”

Numerous emergency vehicles squealed to a halt behind my car. “Oh, good Lord. What have I done?”

An hour later, as we waited for a tow truck, tons of scriptures came to mind that I could have used to subdue my overactive imagination.

Just a few years, I was driving back from Houston and praying for several serious situations unfolding all at the same time. I was asked to come to a person’s home who had received bad news and sit with them for a while.

I felt led to take a certain shortcut, then one of my sister’s phoned and began what was to be a lengthy conversation, but the Lord was impressing on my heart to put down the phone and keep BOTH hands on the steering wheel.

So, I told my sister that I had to go and tossed the phone into the seat. Immediately I received a text message which I ignored until I could pull over in a parking lot. The message was from a good friend of mine and all it said was …”take it easy.”

Hmmm, since I didn’t think she was quoting a song by The Eagles, I decided to proceed but at a very slow pace and with caution. A few miles later I experienced a blowout on the back driver’s side of my Jeep.

Not the best news of the day, but the funny thing was it didn’t upset me. I just thought, “Well, Lord, if You forewarned me, then YOU knew it was coming, so I know that You have also provided help, because I really don’t want to change a tire on this SUV. But I will if I must. But I don’t want to … okay?”

Expecting help at any minute I located the jack and took note of the spare tire. I calmly started reciting scriptures as I watched the traffic zoom by, in anticipation of the help I knew God was sending my way. I just know that any minute some nice passerby is going to stop and help me.

Suddenly a thought occurred. “What if I took the wrong road? What if I got it wrong?” (Gee, I wonder who would try to cast doubt on my faith?)

Once I allowed this thought in, another was close behind. “What if I should have taken a different route and that’s where God led the “good Samaritan. What if I made a mistake, and messed up God’s plan for me?”

I was still at peace but NOT taking “every thought captive unto the obedience of Christ” (2 Cor. 10:5). Therefore, just in case I had missed the Lord’s direction I made a quick call to a mechanic I know from a nearby town and requested his assistance. Of course my friend said, “No problem, be there soon.”

To pass the time, I opened my Bible and found this scripture, “Do not be afraid of sudden terror, nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes; For the Lord will be your confidence, And will keep your foot from being caught.” Proverbs 3:25-26

The next second I heard a man’s voice from outside the vehicle, “I change flat.”

A bit started I blurted, “Where did you come from?”

He smiled and said, “I don’t speak good English, but I fix flat.”

Turns out he was providing lawn care for the facility I was parked in front of, and he quickly went to work. He knew exactly where to find the jack (under the back seat). I canceled my call for help and within ten minutes I was on the road again with just one thought … of course help did come from the Lord, but it came from the complete opposite direction from where I was watching.



Now how many lessons are there to learn from this one episode? Too many to count in this column, besides I’m too busy counting my blessings not lessons right now.

“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You.” Isaiah 26:3

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com