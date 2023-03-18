Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. Sheepshead around structure and rocks with live shrimp. The Ditch has some redfish against grass sides with an occasional nice trout using popping cork or artificials. The deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 71 degrees. A few fish coming from the east shoreline of Trinity bay. Waders catching scattered trout and reds on artificial lures. Northwest shoreline and upper reaches of Galveston bay are good for reds, black drum, and a few speckled trout. Live shrimp drawing the most strikes. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Wader still catching the majority of the speckled trout, with soft plastic lures drawing the most strikes. Open bay reefs when fishable producing sheepshead, black drum, and scattered speckled trout. Live shrimp is the best bait, followed by soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 66 degrees. Open bay structure producing catches of black drum, sheepshead, speckled trout, and the occasional redfish. Live shrimp under popping corks drawing the most strikes. Shoreline action has been spotty. A few speckled trout, sheepshead, and black drum being landed. Late week prospects not great due to passing cold front. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties are still holding trout and redfish. Focus on whichever side is the most calm with popping cork and shrimp or free lined shrimp. SWP holding redfish and trout by the rocks and the pier and near the parking lot using popping cork with shrimp. Lower Bay and Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 69 degrees. Catches of black drum, and few redfish, and some speckled trout, over shell all on live shrimp. Waders have picked up a few fish on soft plastics and mullet imitation plugs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp, or top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a redfish and trout early in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.10 feet below pool. Bass are shallow in cover on spawning beds out to 12 feet biting crankbaits. White bass are running in the creeks biting roadrunners. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait.

Texas City: GOOD. 63 degrees. Anglers fishing from the Texas City Dike are catching oversized black drum mostly on live halved crab. Waders fishing the base of the dike picking up a few speckled trout. Please wear a life vest when wading this area. Galveston jetties are good for big black drums. Those fishing with live shrimp catching sheepshead, slot reds and black drum, a few speckled trout, and some pompano have been landed. Late week cold front will curtail the action. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the Dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish are at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 71-74 degrees. Fishing patterns are starting to move from mud and shell to the spring pattern on the rocks and sand. Check the wind forecast before heading out. Spanish mackerel, pompano, sheepshead and big redfish at the jetties with live shrimp. Sheepshead are spawning anywhere with moving water, so target the pass, river, and jetties. Redfish are in the river, back lakes, river and bays with live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics in new penny, chartreuse, Texas roach or red/white. Flounder are showing up in the bays mixed in with trout and redfish. River holding flounder and trout. Few catches of trout in the surf mixed in with jack crevalle and sharks. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 70 degrees. Check the weather and wind forecast before heading out. Trout and a few redfish can be caught drifting, or wading in the afternoon. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 70 degrees. Check the weather and wind forecast before heading out. Catches of drum, with few redfish mixed in, are good in the reefs with live shrimp under a popping cork or cut mullet. Flounder activity is slow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.