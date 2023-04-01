Sunday, April 2, 2023
Obituary

In Our Prayers

March 21
John William Jewell
Died at the age of 97
June Austin Shepard
Born September 5, 1967
Hector Jesse Vega
Born May 19, 1940
March 22
Arthur Barborak, Jr.
Born November 21, 1962
Russell Eernisse
Born December 2, 1955
Dossie Maye Gray
Born November 28, 1934
Sheila Annette Sledge-Tarpley
Born May 10, 1962
Robert Sullivan
Born March 9, 1959
March 23
Carroll Dale Langston
Born May 26, 1942
Jose Carlos Maruri
Born October 13, 1953
March 24
Michael Andrews
Born May 1, 1954
Jeannie Poirier
Born March 19, 1928
March 25
Amity JoLynn Fisher
Born June 27, 1974
Ernest Meza
Born November 11, 1932
Jennie Mae Rossacci
Born August 31, 1931

Edwin R. Spicer
Born June 30, 1933
March 26
Lee Williams Allums
Born March 20, 1973

March 27
Martha Campos
Born August 10, 1972
Marilyn Sue Ganch
Born October 5, 1948
Louie Lindberg Johnson
Born July 1, 1927
Joseph “Jay” William Moore, Jr.
Born October 28, 1965

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-
4265 for details.

