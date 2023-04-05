It Was a Prickly Trip But Worth It

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The University of Arizona men’s basketball team may not have made it to Houston for the Final Four, but the UofA campus is on the map for some Texans outside of the sports arena.

Author of Marlene and Me, Eugenia Afandor, was accepted into the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books held at the University of Arizona. She reports that her booth was a success.

“A lot of people bought copies of the book online while they were at my booth, and I sold copies in person, “shared Eugenia. She also sold her book in person on her road trip to Arizona. Her book is growing in its fan club as she branches out to share with others, her, and Marlene’s experience through her writing.

Tucson Festival of Books is the third largest in the country. Last year, 135,000 people attended the two-day event. This year the count seemed to have met the previous numbers and maybe even set a record. “There were so many people, it felt like being at Times Square,” said Eugenia.

She and her husband Roger had their first encounters with cacti while visiting the lush Sonoran region of Arizona. Other than a few little unwanted needles poking her unexpectedly as she posed next to a cactus, Eugenia and her husband enjoyed the scenery and the experience of being participants at the festival.