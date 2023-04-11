Making His Mark in Arkansas

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Catching Tramon Mark in person will be more challenging next college basketball season as the Dickinson native announced over the weekend that would be leaving the University of Houston in order to play with the University of Arkansas.

Mark was a key part of the Cougars’ run to the Sweet 16 this past season, averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as he helped them finish with a 33-4 record. The 6’5 guard posted on Twitter that he would enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

He will now be a member of an Arkansas team that finished 22-14 in the 2022-23 season and was ranked 21st in the final Coaches Poll. The addition of Mark will likely boost the Razorbacks above being ranked 12th in the initial ESPN.com Way-Too-Early Top 25 that was posted after the national championship game.

A full season at Arkansas will enhance Mark’s value in the 2024 NBA Draft. He is currently ranked among the top 150 available players in the ‘24 Draft.