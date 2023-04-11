Texas GLO Awards

$6 Million for Projects Across Seven Coastal Counties

Commissioner Buckingham, M.D. is excited to announce that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) has awarded $6 million for projects across seven coastal counties through its Coastal Management Program (CMP) Grant Cycle 28.

“As a Texan who grew up near the coast and lived in Galveston for more than a decade —preserving our state’s precious shorelines and their communities is a top priority of mine,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “It is an honor to be able to award such well-deserved funding to these incredible projects through our Coastal Management Program (CMP). From assessing how major storms impact coastal erosion and restoring dunes on public beaches, to expanding the Oyster Shell Recycling Program and developing smart, self-sustaining early-warning systems for coastal flooding, these projects will benefit Texas’ coastal communities for generations to come.”

Eleven of these projects, approximating $1.4 million in federal funds, will improve the management of the state’s coastal resources and ensure the long-term ecological and economic productivity of the coast using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) funds. The projects awarded will improve amenities for greater beach access in several locations and provide greater resources to collect critical information to improve coastal management.

The other four “Projects of Special Merit” will receive approximately $4.6 million in state funds through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. The bulk of these projects will provide money for continued partnerships between the GLO, partner agencies and research universities to improve coastal water quality and increase public beach access.