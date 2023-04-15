Calling up the Page

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A grand welcome to Austin and the State Capitol was given to two youngsters from Galveston County. Noah Johnson of Texas City served as a page in late March and Drew Kelso from Galveston served as a page in early April.

Each legislative session our state allows the legislators to host up to 4 students for a day at the Capitol to serve as a page.

Pages work with the House Sergeants for a half-day shift. During that time, they help the sergeants run errands. This can include running letters and other documents to and from member offices. They are given a tour of the capitol from the perspective of the sergeants.

If the legislators are in session during the page’s shift, they have the honor of walking documents to the members on the Floor. Plus, they even use the gavel when members move passage on a bill.

“It has been exciting to host students to participate in the Honorary Page Program,” shared Terri Leo Wilson Texas House District 23.