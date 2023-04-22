Supporting the COM Bond and Trustees Re-Election

In 2017, the College of the Mainland (COM) Board, together with COM’s administration, formulated COMPASS 2025, incorporating the vision for COM’s future.

In 2018, the College successfully passed a bond proposal for the construction, renovation, infrastructure upgrades, instructional spaces, and other educational facilities. All these projects have been completed on time and under budget!

In 2023 the continuing College leadership, has proposed a new bond that will serve to complete the promised vision of COMPASS 2025. The facilities proposed in the 2023 bond will accommodate the increasing COM enrollment projections and add new fields of study to ensure that students will be well prepared to meet the ever-changing economic environment.

The outstanding leadership of the COM Board along with that of President Dr. Warren Nichols have delivered the promises made. Their foresight and effective results deserve our continued trust and confidence.

As such, I urgently ask your vote:

FOR the College of the Mainland, Proposition A: “The issuance of $250,000,000 bonds.”

To Re-Elect Don Gartman, COM Trustee, Position 7.

To Re-Elect Melissa Skipworth, COM Trustee, Position 5.

Early Voting: April 24th through April 28th and May 1st through May 2nd.

Election Day: Saturday, May 6.