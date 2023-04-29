COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND TRUSTEE CANDIDATES

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Two seats are up for election on the board of trustees for College of the Mainland.

Donald Gartman’s position at large on the board is being challenged by two individuals, Keith Henry and Elias Ramirez.

Melissa Skipworth holds position number five on the board, and she is being challenged by Robin Tyra. According to the COM’s board of trustees’ Handbook, “College of the Mainland Junior College District was formed in 1966. The area of the College District encompasses 237 square miles, and its taxing district includes the five independent school districts of Dickinson Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City. Its service district includes Friendswood ISD and the part of Clear Creek ISD located in Galveston County.”

Serving as a member of the board of trustees carries with it numerous responsibilities that impact the students, staff and community. According to the handbook, in addition to fulfilling “legal requirements,” the board’s responsibilities are to:

Act as the sole policy-making body of the College

District.

Receive, consider, and act upon the suggestions and recommendations of its executive staff in matters pertaining to the function and operations of the College District.

Select and locate sites for College District facilities, finance construction, and plan for necessary expansion to meet identified needs.

Select and evaluate the College President.

Elect a faculty and other employees of the College District necessary to its operation and fix the compensation and manner of payment to the College President, faculty, and employees. It shall enter into contracts of employment, subject to the restrictions imposed by law.

Fix fees for matriculation, laboratories, library, gymnasium, and tuition on the recommendation of the College President.

Levy taxes, issue bonds, borrow funds and, in appropriate cases, pledge the assets of the College District as security for its debts, subject to restrictions imposed by the applicable statutes of the State of Texas and the general law, as it deems necessary or expedient for the operation of the college district.”

The Post Newspaper offered each candidate the opportunity to present themselves to our readers. We appreciate and thank each of the candidates for their willingness to serve our community. Early voting continues through May 2, and the final election day is May 6. Please take the time to cast your vote for College of the Mainland’s Board of Trustees.

Re-Elect Don Gartman

My name is Don Gartman, a 50-year resident of Galveston County. I am not a Politician. I am a Businessman. An Experienced Business Leader with decades of Executive Management Experience. For 21 years I was Galveston County District Manager for The Light Company. HL&P, CenterPoint, etc. For 8 years I lived in Argentina and was Chairman & President of an electric utility Company owned by CenterPoint in Argentina. Over 1,000 employees & 4-500 contract employees.

My community service includes: Board Member & Chairman of the following – Port of Galveston, Galveston County Central Appraisal District, Galveston County Economic Development Alliance & SBDC, Galveston Chamber of Commerce, Galveston Rotary Club, and University of Houston Clear Lake Advisory Board. Other Civic Organizations in Houston/Galveston area.

“I have a Passion for Education!” I believe my Management Experience and the last 6 years of successful programs and facilities qualify my continued service on The Board!

Keith Henry

My priorities’ when elected for COM Position-7 is to ensure that COM becomes one of the preeminent community colleges in

the nation. I plan to continue to cultivate an environment of academic excellence. I intend to build on employee, student, and community morale by implementing a viable community engagement approach. I plan to augment our workforce development programs in industrial trades, aeronautics, and adult education. Additionally, I will champion essential mentorship programs and build on dual credits curricula. My experience as a public administrator, elected official, and academician gives me a diverse perspective on governance and supporting communities. My beautiful wife Dionne and I are natives of Galveston County and have three children. In 2020, I was honored to be a 40 under 40 honoree by the Galveston County Daily News. BA: English, Buffalo State University, MPA, Texas Southern University. Near completion, Ph.D. in Public Policy. (Research for Dissertation needed) or Dissertation needed)

Elias Ramirez

” My name is Elias Ramirez I am a first-generation American born and raised in Galveston County. I am a proud graduate

of Texas City High School, class of 2021. Currently, I am completing my Associates of Arts degree in General Studies at College of the Mainland, set to graduate this May. I plan to continue my education at the University of Houston – Clear Lake. My key focuses as a candidate are mentorship for students, particularly first-generation students, apprenticeships for trade occupations, and increased student services such as funding resources to help with the cost of daycare. I am wanting to be a voice for students, staff, and the community! I am the best candidate because I have a unique insight as a student on how the college can function. Please vote Elias Ramirez for College of the Mainland Board of Trustees Position 7 At-Large! “A

Student for Students!”

Melissa Skipworth

Melissa Skipworth is a community focused, consensus-building leader with over 20 years of business experience. She graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor’s Business Administration. She lives in Dickinson with her husband of 16 years and son. When Melissa ran for office 6 years ago, College of the Mainland was at risk. The facilities had fallen

in disrepair and controversy had eroded public trust. During her time on the board, COM has not only gone through a campus revitalization, but a restoration of its reputation. Melissa supports the creation of programs that lead to careers with livable wages and that meet local workforce demand. Several programs in Engineering and the first Bachelor’s degree offering

for Registered Nursing BSN were created during her time on the board. Melissa Skipworth is the right person for the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees to keep moving the college forward.

Robin Tyra

I am a wife and a successful businesswoman with a BA in Business Administration; a dedicated mother and active member of my community; and a volunteer. I have participated in and led many different project teams throughout my career while working for Enron, TXU, and UTMB. Honesty, objectivity, and a commitment to finishing a project economically with solutions that benefit the group are prerequisites for effective teamwork. Galveston County stands to benefit significantly from College of the Mainland’s efforts to future-proof the institution and its student body. As a future board member, I’m interested in collaborating with my fellow trustees to carry on the good work begun in 2018. I am excited to use my experience, knowledge,

and collaboration skills to ensure that every tax dollar spent is optimized, projects are delivered on time, and that College of the Mainland and Galveston County are ready to accommodate future population development.