Monday, May 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Veterans’ Corner: Weekend at Red Wings 
Veterans

Veterans’ Corner: Weekend at Red Wings 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

Last week I was at Operation Red Wings Foundation (www.orwfoundation.org) as a veteran team lead for female veterans. I missed y’all! 

It was a great week and I got to meet dynamic women veterans from all over the country and learn how they were giving back to our veteran community and, most importantly, investing in themselves by engaging in self care. We shared veteran resources with one another and spread the word to help each other out. It’s such a positive experience and I encourage veterans to engage in therapeutic and alternative retreats with other veterans every chance one gets.  ORWF offers individual, couple and family retreats right here in the countryside of Huntsville, Texas. 

As a matter of fact, upon hearing there was liberty call in Liberty, Texas this weekend, courtesy of BOOTS, (Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters) of Beaumont’s Female Veteran Reset, I’m packing right now! There’s a lot of female veterans legislation getting proposed and looked at that I want to share so they can let their representatives know how they feel about things. I’ll share pictures next week. 

Here at home, although also welcome at BOOTS events, female vets can also check out my sister vet’s organization Camp Shield (www.campshield.org) where they can find events, getaways and resources. 

I also want to remind everyone of the free (yes, free) Caregiver Workshop this Monday, May 1, in the Fellowship Hall of Greater St. Matthews Church. The event, which begins at 6:00pm, will include information on nursing home care, at home care and veterans care. Registration can be achieved by calling Eleanor Spells at 409-986-5453.

Until next week, be safe and dabble in some self care (Photo credit Suzi Q, female veteran).

Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Veterans’ Corner: Have you heard about LATR? 

Veterans’ Corner: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Veterans’ Corner: Houston Town Hall Time Is Here 

Veterans’ Corner: Moon 2 Mars Festival Ends Today

Veterans Corner: Update on Houston VA Town Hall

Veterans Corner: Debt and Suicide

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close