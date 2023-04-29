Veterans’ Corner: Weekend at Red Wings 

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Last week I was at Operation Red Wings Foundation (www.orwfoundation.org) as a veteran team lead for female veterans. I missed y’all!

It was a great week and I got to meet dynamic women veterans from all over the country and learn how they were giving back to our veteran community and, most importantly, investing in themselves by engaging in self care. We shared veteran resources with one another and spread the word to help each other out. It’s such a positive experience and I encourage veterans to engage in therapeutic and alternative retreats with other veterans every chance one gets. ORWF offers individual, couple and family retreats right here in the countryside of Huntsville, Texas.

As a matter of fact, upon hearing there was liberty call in Liberty, Texas this weekend, courtesy of BOOTS, (Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters) of Beaumont’s Female Veteran Reset, I’m packing right now! There’s a lot of female veterans legislation getting proposed and looked at that I want to share so they can let their representatives know how they feel about things. I’ll share pictures next week.

Here at home, although also welcome at BOOTS events, female vets can also check out my sister vet’s organization Camp Shield (www.campshield.org) where they can find events, getaways and resources.

I also want to remind everyone of the free (yes, free) Caregiver Workshop this Monday, May 1, in the Fellowship Hall of Greater St. Matthews Church. The event, which begins at 6:00pm, will include information on nursing home care, at home care and veterans care. Registration can be achieved by calling Eleanor Spells at 409-986-5453.

Until next week, be safe and dabble in some self care (Photo credit Suzi Q, female veteran).

Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.