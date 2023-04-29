COM launches new radiologic technology program

By Monique Sennet

Communications Officer, College of the Mainland

College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce that it will be offering a new radiologic technology associate degree in Fall 2023.



A high-demand industry, radiographers assist in interpreting images of the body for patient diagnosis in hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers, mobile radiographic units and surgery center settings. While in the program, students will learn anatomy, patient positioning, examination techniques, equipment protocols, radiation safety, radiation protection, patient care and communication skills.



“This program will train future technologists,” said Laura Schrettner, radiography program coordinator. “Students who graduate from the program will have patient care skills, professionalism and will be clinically competent to enter the workplace and will be employable from day one.”



The program will prepare students for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists national board exam. Students may also apply for a medical technologist certification from the State of Texas.



A fast-growing profession, radiographers are the third-largest group of medical professionals in the United States. The median annual wage for radiographers was $62,810 in 2023, according to the Occupational Information Network. Locally it is projected that between 2020 and 2030, there will be 443 additional jobs created in the field.



In preparation for the program’s launch, virtual and in-person information sessions will be offered for individuals interested in learning more. Sessions will be held on the following dates through May 9.



Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m. – STEAM Building, Room 120

Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. – Virtual Meeting Link



Accredited through the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the program will begin accepting applications starting May 1.



For more information, visit www.com.edu/academics/radiologic-technology/index.html.