Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Ice Cream Jambalaya and a Double Ribbon Cutting

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Rodeo maybe be over, but in Santa Fe, the country-style party continued to roll with a double ribbon cutting. Lonestar Pharmacy and Your Family Healthcare were celebrating their new locations.

Nickie Hodges, a nurse practitioner, has been the owner of Your Family Healthcare in Santa Fe for six years. She provides health care to the community and has a loyal following of patients. Her clinic is staffed with physician assistants, and an MD provides oversight.

Lonestar Pharmacy is co-owned by husband-and-wife team Andy and Lindsey McDonald. Andy is a graduate of Santa Fe High School. The building also hosts Armadilleux café. 

Nickie shared that after many phone conversations with Andy McDonald about pharmacy related issues, it just seemed natural for her to move into the space next to his pharmacy. 

“We had been talking together for years, and then when he suggested I move my business to his new building, I was glad to make the move,” Nickie said.

The ribbon-cuttings were celebrated with music provided by Santa Fe High School’s pep band. A petting zoo was on hand for children and adults. There was jambalaya and Blue Belle ice cream handed out to all interested guests. The ribbon cutting was provided by Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. 

