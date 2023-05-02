Young and Determined to Serve

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“Soccer, soccer and always soccer—If I wasn’t studying, soccer is definitely what I was doing when I was a child,” shared Rachid M.J. Barry Honorary Consul General of Burkina Faso.” If I could, I would be a professional soccer player.”

Playing soccer was not his destiny, nor was he destined to be in his nation’s military. He was a bright student with good grades, and if he wasn’t going to play professional soccer, he decided he would apply to become an officer in the military.

At the appropriate time in his educational journey, he applied to take the military exam. But his paperwork was not fully completed, he said, and he was not allowed to take the exam.

He was destined to learn more about the world, which he shared had been another of his dreams, and he was accepted to attend college at Kent State. However, he comes from a very warm climate and the winters of Ohio just weren’t to his liking, he shared.

Barry found Houston offered a climate more pleasing to him and opportunities for his career. He earned a degree in finance and an MBA from the University of Houston Downtown. Currently he is working on a PHD from Liberty University. His course work is done primarily online, so he won’t be required to spend time in the cold winters of Virginia.

His position is called Honorary, which means he does not get paid for his work to represent his nation. He explained that he and his staff provide services to Burkina Faso citizens in Texas, such as delivering passports and travel documents, along with representing his nation at formal events.

Though he is not paid, he said he considers it an honor to have been selected, and he values being able to represent his nation and serve his people.

Because there is no financial compensation for his position, he continues to run his company, RMJ Consultants, with 20 employees. Most of his time is spent either working for his business or representing his nation. He has little time right now for soccer or other personal pursuits.

He has youth on his side as he balances his dual roles. He is in his mid-thirties, and as he proudly proclaims, “I am a young person representing a young nation,”

Barry understands the needs of his nation and attends as many functions as possible to represent his nation and learn how to best serve his county. One such function was a roundtable discussion in Galveston covering the topic of energy impoverishment in Africa.

Burkina Faso is a land-locked nation in West Africa. It is warm and arid and most of the nation sits on a plateau. Burkina Faso won its independence from France in 1960 and was called Upper Volta. The nation was renamed in 1984.

What is most beloved to Consul General Barry about his homeland are the people.

“Without a doubt the number one most beautiful part of Burkina is the people, they are friendly and very welcoming,” shared Barry. “We call it the land of upright people, which reflects our people.”

Burkina Faso is currently suffering from attacks of terroristic violence against innocent civilians.

As a citizen and consul general of his homeland that is suffering from attacks, Barry is deeply concerned. His jovial spirit moves into one of a serious and mournful tone while he explains the situation for people in his homeland.

“Burkina Faso is fighting a common enemy of the world, terrorism. It’s extremely hard with low equipment and low military. Our people live in poverty. There are 2 million people who are refugees because their homes, schools and businesses have been destroyed by the attacks,” Barry said. “This is one of the things that pains me, and I don’t want to say that I am powerless, so I say what can I do to help.”

Barry said he is working on solutions to help the people who are in need in his homeland. One of the solutions, he explained, is raising funds to have containers filled with needed medical equipment and supplies shipped from Houston’s nonprofit, Medical Bridges to Burkina Faso.

He cannot stop the violent attacks that are erupting in his nation. But with the network of people whom he has met during his life in Texas, he is determined to find a way to help the people who are suffering in his homeland.