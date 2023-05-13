Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 72 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding sheepshead and trout against the rocks, look for bait up close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 76 degrees. There has been a push of freshwater from the Trinity River and San Jacinto River. Speckled trout being caught near Double Bayou to Smith Point. The upper northwest corner of the bay is holding speckled trout and black drum, along with some redfish. Best action is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 77 degrees. Winds have limited access to open bay reefs. Shorelines have been best for speckled trout along with a few redfish. Live shrimp and soft plastics working equally well. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Water clarity is good in most places, thanks to the recent wind direction. Winds have been south to southeast at 10-20 mph, for the most part with higher gusts, over the past week. Early mornings started off with low incoming tides, and we found trout, black drum and redfish, and a few flounder over shell bottoms, where we could find decent baitfish activity, and the bite was better when we had good current movement. Our best fish this week came off tails with 1/8 ounce heads fished under a popping cork, with a 24-28 inch leader. Most bites were after popping the cork and the bites were aggressive and the fish were active. Good numbers were caught on tails either bouncing off the shell bottoms or cranking faster in the upper portion of the water column. Topwaters will land a few catches, but other tactics are outperforming. Same tactics will produce on late afternoon trips, and the outgoing tides, the fish were just positioned a little differently over the shell and further offshore. Colors that performed the best were Blue Moon, Purple Reign, and White Ice, and the standard size obtained more bites the last few days. With water temperatures on the rise, and the days getting longer, fishing will continue to get better, so grab a friend or a loved one and get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou and Siever’s Cut are holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Hanna’s is great early on the same or twitching artificial. Look for birds and slicks, and for bait moving. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds using pearl, chartreuse, big papa pure [earl, and strawberry lures. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 78 degrees. Mid bay rocks have been good for speckled trout and black drum on live shrimp. A few redfish and sheepshead are being caught in the same area. Moses Lake flood gate is holding some speckled trout and flounder using shrimp fished on the bottom. Shorelines along Eagle Point are still good when winds allow. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The gulf side of the South Jetty is holding trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks using free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bull redfish with a few jack crevalle mixed in on spoons as well as bait. The causeway Pelican Island bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. Wade anglers are catching decent numbers of speckled trout along with some redfish using live croaker, followed by soft plastics. A few fish have been caught on hard plastics baits. Causeway bridge area has been fair for black drum and speckled trout on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens Lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW holding fish through Greens Cut and Carancahua Cut. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Fish are under birds around confederate and Carancahua Reefs. Ease in on the birds for fish will spook easy. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 68-72 degrees; 0.23 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water and on brush piles using black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: FAIR. 78 degrees. Galveston jetties are still good for those anglers fishing for speckled trout. Sheepshead and keeper black drum being caught too. Live shrimp is working best. Bull redfish have been fair. Wade anglers at the base of the dike have been catching decent numbers of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with live pinfish, crab. Campbell’s Reef is holding fish under the birds. Limits of trout near the rocks early live shrimp. Mosquito Island holding trout and occasional redfish early in the morning. Moses Lake holding fish under birds early. Fish holding near the piers from Topwater Grill to Eagle Point. Gas Wells has trout action on croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 75 degrees. Bay fish are biting, but the high winds create tough fishing conditions. Freeport Harbor is holding trout, redfish and drum using live shrimp under a popping cork. Fish are still in the jetties if the weather permits. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 73 degrees. Wade fishing is picking up for trout and redfish. Wind has been restricting drift fishing. Flounder gigging is up and down as we went from high tides to low tides. Bait camps are holding plenty of shrimp and croaker. Back lakes have slowed as the tides lowered. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 75 degrees. Wade fishing is picking up for trout and redfish. Wind has been restricting drift fishing. The Colorado River and Diversionary Canal is fresh so the bite is slow. Flounder gigging is up and down as we went from high tides to low tides. South shoreline is good when the winds allow. Bait camps are holding plenty of shrimp and croaker. Back lakes have slowed as the tides lowered. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.