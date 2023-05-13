Many sports fans will be watching the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday as the Rockets will look to own the rights to select Victor Wembanyama, whose potential borders on transcendent.

Sunday: In the finale of their two-week road trip, the Astros meet the White Sox at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Monday: The other team in Chicago awaits the Astros as the Cubs visit Minute Maid Park for the first of a three-game set starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The Rockets are among 14 teams hoping (and praying) for the opportunity to possess the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft when the Association hosts its annual Draft Lottery at 7:00 pm on ESPN. Houston, along with Detroit and San Antonio, has a 14% chance to gain the top spot and select Victor Wembanyama, the 7 ‘3 French teenager who has been regarded as the best NBA prospect since LeBrown James 20 years ago.

The Cubs and Astros will have the national spotlight as they will be the featured game on TBS’ Tuesday Night Baseball beginning at 7:10pm.