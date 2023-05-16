TWIA Set for May 23 Meeting

The TWIA Board of Directors will meet at the Austin Marriott South on Tuesday, May 23 at 9:00 a.m. CT. The meeting agenda is available.

In addition to the Board’s consideration of routine Association updates, the Board will receive an update on reinsurance and catastrophe funding for the 2023 storm season from Gallagher Re, the Association’s reinsurance broker. The Board will also consider and take possible action on a line of credit to allow for the quick payment of claims in the event of a catastrophic storm impacting the Texas coast this year.

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. The public may attend and make public comments in person at the Austin Marriott South or virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board and staff may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Providing Public Comment to the Board



Members of the public can submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, May 19, to enable the Board to receive and review them before the May 23 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Board with all written comments regardless of when the Association receives them.

Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, at the bottom of this webpage at TWIA.org.

Members of the public can provide verbal comments to the Board during the designated public comment portion of the meeting. Anyone wishing to make public comments during the meeting, must attend the meeting at the Austin Marriott South or register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone. A limited number of TWIA staff will be on-site at the Austin Marriott South to facilitate the public comment process.