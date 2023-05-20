Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 74 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding sheepshead and trout against the rocks, look for bait up close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 82 degrees. There has been a push of freshwater from the Trinity River and San Jacinto River. Speckled trout being caught near Double Bayou to Smith Point. The upper northwest corner of the bay is holding speckled trout and black drum, along with some redfish. Best action is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 82 degrees. Waders fairing well on topwater and soft plastic lures, for speckled trout up to six pounds. Open bay reefs should be good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, as long as the winds allow. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperatures are 76 degrees, and the water clarity is fantastic in most places for East Galveston Bay. Marsh Point and further east the water clarity decreases. Winds have been south/southeast at 14-27 mph, for the most part with higher gusts, limiting the areas we have been able to target effectively. There has been good tide movement and good numbers of baitfish with predator fish close by. Black drum, redfish and trout action are good on live shrimp under a popping cork with an 18 inch leader or artificial lures in 3-4 feet of water where fish are feeding over shell. Some topwater action for speckled trout, but the best bite was on jig head with a paddle tail. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou and Siever’s Cut are holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Hanna’s is great early on the same or twitching artificial. Look for birds and slicks, and for bait moving. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds using pearl, chartreuse, big papa pure [earl, and strawberry lures. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 84 degrees. Plenty of fish in the area around Eagle Point. Anglers are doing well on black drum, speckled trout, and the occasional redfish. Water clarity is decent despite all the rain, best bite on live shrimp but soft plastics producing some speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The gulf side of the South Jetty is holding trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks using free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bull redfish with a few jack crevalle mixed in on spoons as well as bait. The causeway Pelican Island bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 82 degrees. Causeway bridge and area east of the causeway to the Texas City Dike are good for mixed catches of redfish, black drum, and speckled trout using live shrimp. Open bay reefs should be good for anglers using live croakers as bait. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens Lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW is holding fish through Greens Cut and Carancahua Cut. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Fish are under birds around confederate and Carancahua Reefs. Ease in on the birds for fish will spook easily. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 68-72 degrees; 1.25 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water and on brush piles using black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: FAIR. 83 degrees. Catches at the Texas City Dike consist of gafftop, a few bull redfish, and oversized black drum during the day. At night under lights speckled trout catches are improving. Galveston jetties are good for bull redfish and the occasional shark on heavy tackle. Anglers fishing with light tackle and live shrimp are having success on slot redfish, black drum, and speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with live pinfish, crab. Campbell’s Reef is holding fish under the birds. Limits of trout near the rocks early live shrimp. Mosquito Island holding trout and occasional redfish early in the morning. Moses Lake holding fish under birds early. Fish holding near the piers from Topwater Grill to Eagle Point. Gas Wells has trout action on croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 74 degrees. Bay fish are biting, but the high winds create tough fishing conditions. Freeport Harbor is holding trout, redfish and drum using live shrimp under a popping cork. Fish are still in the jetties if the weather permits. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 74 degrees. The winds have settled and the surf is clearing and should be full of fish in the coming week. Trout and redfish catches are good drifting or wading on both ends of the bay. Flounder gigging should improve in the coming week. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service. .

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 74 degrees. Trout and redfish will be good drifting or wading the bay reefs and south shoreline. Flounder gigging should improve in the coming week. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.