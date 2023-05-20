Sunday, May 21, 2023
Awards

Santa Fe Lady Indian Soccer team celebrated

by Brandon Williams
The Santa Fe Lady Indian Soccer team celebrated the team’s accomplishments on April 20.

Below are the highlights from the banquet. 

Academic All-District winners:

From Left to Right

Ariana Briones, Evelin Amaya, Cheyanne Davis, Haylee Mancuso, Emily Shelton, Shelby Shelton, Kiana Chastain (not Pictured, Taylor Higgs)

2nd Team All-District

From Left to Right

Evelin Amaya, Emily Hernandez, Haley Withers

1st Team All-District

From Left to Right

MaKenna Castro, Hayden Ortiz, Shelby Shelton, Ariana Briones, Kiana Chastain

Honorable Mention All-District

From Left to Right

Allyson Nickerson, Scarlette Yanez, Scarlett Barnett

Left: “Newcomer of the Year” for the District, MaKenna Castro

Right: “Defensive Player of the Year” for the District, Hayden Ortiz

