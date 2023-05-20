The Santa Fe Lady Indian Soccer team celebrated the team’s accomplishments on April 20.
Below are the highlights from the banquet.
Academic All-District winners:
From Left to Right
Ariana Briones, Evelin Amaya, Cheyanne Davis, Haylee Mancuso, Emily Shelton, Shelby Shelton, Kiana Chastain (not Pictured, Taylor Higgs)
2nd Team All-District
From Left to Right
Evelin Amaya, Emily Hernandez, Haley Withers
1st Team All-District
From Left to Right
MaKenna Castro, Hayden Ortiz, Shelby Shelton, Ariana Briones, Kiana Chastain
Honorable Mention All-District
From Left to Right
Allyson Nickerson, Scarlette Yanez, Scarlett Barnett
Left: “Newcomer of the Year” for the District, MaKenna Castro
Right: “Defensive Player of the Year” for the District, Hayden Ortiz
The Santa Fe 10 Memorial Foundation held a dedication ceremony for the Warrior Spirit Statue at Santa Fe High School on Thursday, the 5th anniversary of the tragedy.
The statue signifies strength, hope, perseverance, and healing for survivors, victims’ families, and the City of Santa Fe.