Saturday, June 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Supporting Don Gartman COM Trustee Re-Election
Advice

Supporting Don Gartman COM Trustee Re-Election

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Don Gartman was elected to the College of the Mainland (COM) Board in 2017.  That year the Board, together with COM’s administration, formulated COMPASS 2025; the vision for COM’s future.

In 2018, the College successfully passed a bond proposal for the construction, renovation, infrastructure upgrades, instructional spaces, and other educational facilities.  All these projects have been completed on time and under budget!

This year, the College again successfully passed a bond proposal that will serve to complete the promised vision of COMPASS 2025.  The plan Don Gartman helped develop.

This superb progress could not have been achieved if not for the outstanding leadership of the COM Board along with that of President Dr. Warren Nichols. Together, they have delivered the promises made. Their foresight and effective results deserve our continued trust and confidence.

Therefore, it is imperative that we keep the current COM Board unchanged.  As such, I urgently ask your vote to Re-Elect Don Gartman, COM Trustee, At-Large Position 7.

Early Voting: June 5th through June 9th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and June 12th and June 13th from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Election Day is June 17th from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Thank you,

José Boix

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

PROBLEM SOLVED: I’ve waited more than three years for this bottle of...

PROBLEM SOLVED: T-Mobile won’t honor its promotions. What can I do?

PROBLEM SOLVED: Hey Ticketmaster, where’s the refund for my David Foster concert...

Problem Solved: My GE washer flooded my home. How do I get...

PROBLEM SOLVED: He only needed 30 tablets. He received $13,000 worth of...

PROBLEM SOLVED: My American Tourister luggage is defective. How do I get...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close