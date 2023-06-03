Supporting Don Gartman COM Trustee Re-Election

Don Gartman was elected to the College of the Mainland (COM) Board in 2017. That year the Board, together with COM’s administration, formulated COMPASS 2025; the vision for COM’s future.

In 2018, the College successfully passed a bond proposal for the construction, renovation, infrastructure upgrades, instructional spaces, and other educational facilities. All these projects have been completed on time and under budget!

This year, the College again successfully passed a bond proposal that will serve to complete the promised vision of COMPASS 2025. The plan Don Gartman helped develop.

This superb progress could not have been achieved if not for the outstanding leadership of the COM Board along with that of President Dr. Warren Nichols. Together, they have delivered the promises made. Their foresight and effective results deserve our continued trust and confidence.

Therefore, it is imperative that we keep the current COM Board unchanged. As such, I urgently ask your vote to Re-Elect Don Gartman, COM Trustee, At-Large Position 7.

Early Voting: June 5th through June 9th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and June 12th and June 13th from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Election Day is June 17th from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Thank you,

José Boix